The ‘cigarette’ cone snail that can kill humans with one sting

These snails use their venom to paralyze fish, which they then swallow whole (Image: Wikimedia commons)

The ocean is a hauntingly mysterious place and home to some of the deadliest creatures alive. And sometimes, the biggest threats come in the smallest, most unexpected forms. One such seemingly harmless yet deadly threat is the cone snail.

Although this slow-moving sea creature, which looks like a decorative shell with brown, white, or black patterns, carries venom powerful enough to seriously harm, and in rare cases even kill, a human.

Found in warm tropical waters, cone snails, also known as the ‘cigarette’ snail, are often admired for their intricate patterns and colours. They may appear harmless, which is exactly why many people make the mistake of picking them up.