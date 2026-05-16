The bizarre reason camels are fed salt before long journeys

Imagine a group of humans feeding salt to a camel, before riding it through vast deserts. Sounds bizarre, right? What if we told you it’s an actual practice worldwide?

Camels are famous for surviving in some of the harshest environments on Earth. They can tolerate scorching heat, travel for days with limited water, and carry heavy loads across deserts that would quickly exhaust most animals.

But before long desert journeys, many camels are intentionally fed large amounts of salt, and there’s a surprisingly smart biological reason behind it.

At first, the idea sounds counterintuitive. Humans are usually told to avoid excess salt because it increases the risk of dehydration. But for camels, the strategy works differently.