The bizarre reason camels are fed salt before long journeys

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Imagine a group of humans feeding salt to a camel, before riding it through vast deserts. Sounds bizarre, right? What if we told you it’s an actual practice worldwide?
Camels are famous for surviving in some of the harshest environments on Earth. They can tolerate scorching heat, travel for days with limited water, and carry heavy loads across deserts that would quickly exhaust most animals.
But before long desert journeys, many camels are intentionally fed large amounts of salt, and there’s a surprisingly smart biological reason behind it.
At first, the idea sounds counterintuitive. Humans are usually told to avoid excess salt because it increases the risk of dehydration. But for camels, the strategy works differently.
Salt helps camels retain and regulate fluids more effectively during long desert expeditions.
When camels consume salt before travel, it encourages them to drink and store larger amounts of water in their body before entering extremely dry conditions. The salt also helps maintain electrolyte balance while the animals lose fluids through heat and sweating during exhausting journeys.
Unlike many animals, camels are specially adapted to handle large fluctuations in hydration without their body shutting down.
Their kidneys are highly efficient at conserving water, and their bodies can tolerate dehydration levels that would be dangerous for most mammals.
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One of the biggest myths about camels is that they store water in their humps. In reality, the humps mainly store fat, which can later be converted into energy and metabolic water when food is scarce.
Camels also have oval-shaped red blood cells, which continue flowing smoothly even when the blood becomes thicker during dehydration. This allows circulation to function under extreme desert stress.
Their nostrils help reduce moisture loss, their thick eyelashes protect against sandstorms, and their body temperature can fluctuate more widely than humans — reducing the need for sweating and helping conserve water.
For centuries, desert communities across regions of Africa, the Middle East, and Asia have relied on camels for transport, trade, food, and survival.
The pre-expedition salt feeding practice is part of traditional desert knowledge developed over generations by people who closely understood camel physiology and survival patterns.
Combined with strategic hydration and rest, the method helps prepare the animals for long stretches where water sources may be limited or unpredictable.
So while humans may reach for electrolytes after dehydration, camels are often “prepped” in advance — turning salt into part of a carefully evolved desert survival system.