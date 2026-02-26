The 10-year fast: How the blind olm redefines biological survival

As per research, olms can remain in the exact same spot for up to 7 years (Image: Gemini generated)

Food is one of the most basic and primal needs of humans. Many of us even become “hangry” when not fed properly. But did you know that some animals can survive easily without food, even for years? By slowing their metabolism, storing fat, or entering dormancy, these animals can easily spend this time without eating. Here are eight such species that would put any diet follower to shame!

1. Olm (Proteus anguinus)

This blind cave salamander from European underground rivers can survive without food for over 10 years. Lab studies show its metabolism drops to almost zero in foodless caves, allowing it to conserve energy in extremely nutrient-poor waters.