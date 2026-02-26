The 10-year fast: How the blind olm redefines biological survival

By slowing their metabolism, storing fat, or entering dormancy, these animals can easily spend this time without eating.

By: Lifestyle Desk
Feb 26, 2026
animalsAs per research, olms can remain in the exact same spot for up to 7 years (Image: Gemini generated)
Food is one of the most basic and primal needs of humans. Many of us even become “hangry” when not fed properly. But did you know that some animals can survive easily without food, even for years? By slowing their metabolism, storing fat, or entering dormancy, these animals can easily spend this time without eating. Here are eight such species that would put any diet follower to shame!

1. Olm (Proteus anguinus)

This blind cave salamander from European underground rivers can survive without food for over 10 years. Lab studies show its metabolism drops to almost zero in foodless caves, allowing it to conserve energy in extremely nutrient-poor waters.

food During 7 months of hibernation, brown bearsuse urea recycling to prevent muscle loss (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

2. Brown Bear

Brown bears hibernate for about seven months without eating. During this time, they recycle waste products to prevent muscle loss and survive entirely on fat reserves built up before winter.

3. Okinawa Habu Snake

This venomous snake from Japan holds a Guinness World Record for fasting, surviving more than three years without food. After a large meal, it stores fat and drastically slows its heart rate to conserve energy.

food Emperor penguins have a 134-day record of staying without food during breeding (Image: Pexels)

4. Emperor Penguin (Male)

Male emperor penguins regularly fast for over four months during breeding, with a recorded maximum of 134 days. They rely on thick fat reserves and conserve heat by huddling together on Antarctic ice.

5. Crocodile

Crocodiles can survive two to three years without eating, both in the wild and in captivity. They slow their heart rate and digestion after meals, using stored fat to stay alive until prey becomes available.

food Crocodiles store fat in their tails, which acts as a biological “slow cooker” or reserve fuel during long periods without food (Image: Unsplash)
6. Burrowing Frog (Cyclorana species)

These Australian frogs can remain buried in mud cocoons for two to five years during droughts. In this state, their metabolism drops sharply until rain triggers their return to activity and breeding.

Story continues below this ad

7. Tardigrade (Water Bear)

Tardigrades enter a dormant state called cryptobiosis, which allows them to survive for decades without food or water. After rehydration, they revive and resume normal activity as if time had paused.

food Desert snails have been reported to survive even four years easily without an active source of food (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

8. Desert Snail

Desert snails seal themselves inside their shells and can survive for several years without food. Studies from arid regions like the Negev Desert show they can revive even after four years of dryness.

