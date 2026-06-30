A plant that strangles other trees to death

The hollow centre of strangler figs provides habitats for a number of animals including bats and birds (Image: Gemini)

Imagine a plant that doesn’t just grow beside a tree, but climbs onto it, wraps around it, and quietly takes over its entire life. No noise, no sudden collapse. Just a slow, silent takeover that ends with the host tree disappearing completely.

It sounds dramatic, almost villain-like. But this is a very real survival strategy used by a group of plants known as strangler figs from the genus Ficus. And the most surprising part? It doesn’t even start on the ground.

A quiet invasion from above

Strangler figs begin life in the most unexpected way. Their seeds are dropped by birds or other animals onto tree branches, where they begin growing high in the canopy. At first, they behave like harmless hitchhikers, using the host tree only for support.