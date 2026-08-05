Meet the dragon snake: The rare reptile that looks straight out of a fantasy film

What makes this snake so unique is the raised, bumpy scales running down its back

By: Lifestyle Desk
3 min readNew DelhiAug 5, 2026 12:30 PM IST
dragon snakeMeet the dragon snake, a rare reptile that looks like a real-life dragon (Source: Wikimedia Commons)
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Some creatures in nature really do look like they’ve stepped out of a fantasy film—and one snake in particular is catching everyone’s eye for that reason. Meet the dragon snake, a rare species that looks more like a miniature dragon than a typical reptile. With its ridged back and almost mythical appearance, it’s no surprise people are fascinated by it.

A real-life dragon?

The dragon snake (Xenodermus javanicus) is found in parts of Southeast Asia—places like Indonesia, Thailand, and Malaysia. It prefers damp, marshy areas and is usually spotted near rice fields, swamps, and forest edges.

This snake is unique because of the raised, bumpy scales running down its back. These look like little spikes or ridges—just like the ones you’d expect on a dragon in an old storybook. It’s not very big, usually around 2 to 3 feet long, but its appearance is enough to leave a strong impression. Its large dark eyes and slim body only add to the fantasy vibe.

dragon snake The dragon snake (Xenodermus javanicus) is found in parts of Southeast Asia—places like Indonesia, Thailand, and Malaysia (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

How it behaves

Dragon snakes are quiet and shy. They’re active at night and like hiding underground or under leaves during the day. Their favourite snacks are frogs, tadpoles, and little fish.

If it feels threatened, the dragon snake has a strange habit—it stiffens, almost like it freezes in place. Scientists believe this is a defence mechanism to scare off predators.

Although many reptile lovers are drawn to how beautiful and unusual this snake looks, it doesn’t do well in captivity. Even expert handlers have found them hard to care for, and sadly, many dragon snakes don’t survive for long outside their natural homes. So while they’re stunning, they’re best left in the wild.

Other snakes with dragon features

The dragon snake isn’t the only reptile that reminds people of dragons. A few others also have that wild, spiny look:

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  • Spiny bush viper – Found in Central Africa, this snake has rough, spiky scales resembling armour. It’s venomous and quite the sight.
  • Green bush viper – Another African native, this one has a striking green body with textured scales that make it look like it belongs in a jungle kingdom.

The terms ‘dragon’ and ‘reptile’ have been trending on Google for the past 24 hours.

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