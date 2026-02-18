Skyscrapers to subways: The secret engineering marvels of the animal kingdom

Think humans are the only species capable of building organised settlements? Think again. Across forests, grasslands and even underwater landscapes, animals are constructing complex, highly organised communities that function like miniature villages — complete with housing systems, ventilation, nurseries and defence strategies.

Here are five remarkable animals whose architectural skills will leave you amazed:

Termites

A termite mound (Photo: Wikipedia) A termite mound (Photo: Wikipedia)

Termites may be tiny, but their mounds are engineering marvels. In parts of Africa and Australia, termite mounds can rise over 20 feet high — the equivalent of a human skyscraper.

These structures are not random piles of mud. They contain intricate tunnel systems, temperature-regulating chambers, nurseries, fungus farms and ventilation shafts. Some termite mounds maintain a nearly constant internal temperature despite extreme heat outside.