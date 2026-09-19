Six Indian animals that spend most of their lives underground

When we think of Indian wildlife, we usually picture animals roaming through forests, grasslands or wetlands. But some of the country’s most unusual creatures spend surprisingly little time where we can see them. Instead, they dig, hide and rest beneath the soil, emerging when they need to feed or move around.

Here are six Indian animals that spend much of their lives underground.

1. Indian pangolin

The Indian pangolin is already one of India’s more unusual-looking mammals, with its body covered in overlapping scales. But spotting one in the wild is difficult partly because it spends much of its time in burrows.

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The largely nocturnal animal rests in burrows during the day and can dig them using its powerful claws. It comes out at night to search for ants and termites, which make up much of its diet.