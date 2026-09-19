Six Indian animals that spend most of their lives underground

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
When we think of Indian wildlife, we usually picture animals roaming through forests, grasslands or wetlands. But some of the country’s most unusual creatures spend surprisingly little time where we can see them. Instead, they dig, hide and rest beneath the soil, emerging when they need to feed or move around.
Here are six Indian animals that spend much of their lives underground.
The Indian pangolin is already one of India’s more unusual-looking mammals, with its body covered in overlapping scales. But spotting one in the wild is difficult partly because it spends much of its time in burrows.
The largely nocturnal animal rests in burrows during the day and can dig them using its powerful claws. It comes out at night to search for ants and termites, which make up much of its diet.
And when danger does appear, the pangolin has another trick. It curls into a tight ball, leaving its hard scales facing outward for protection.
Those impressive quills may make the Indian crested porcupine look ready to face anything, but it still prefers to spend the daytime safely underground.
The nocturnal animal shelters in burrows it digs itself, as well as in caves or other sheltered spaces. Once it gets dark, it ventures out to forage for roots, tubers, fruits, grains and other plant material.
Its quills are also not launched at predators, as the popular myth goes. Instead, they serve as a formidable defence when the porcupine feels threatened.
For a small animal living in India’s hot and dry landscapes, going underground has an obvious advantage.
The Indian desert gerbil spends much of its time in burrows, which protect it from extreme temperatures and predators. It is generally nocturnal, although during peak summer it may also be active around dawn and dusk when conditions are more bearable.
When it does venture out, the gerbil forages for food before retreating back into the relative safety of its burrow.
The Indian hedgehog is another small mammal that isn’t particularly easy to spot. Found in parts of northwestern India, including dry and semi-arid habitats, it is mainly nocturnal.
During the day, it can remain hidden in burrows that it digs itself or occupies after another animal has left, emerging after dark to look for food. Its spiny body protects it from predators, while its burrowing behaviour helps it avoid the harsh conditions on the surface.
View this post on Instagram
The name is something of a giveaway here. The lesser bandicoot rat is a burrowing rodent that is often referred to as the Indian mole-rat in agricultural contexts.
It builds underground burrow systems and spends much of its time below the surface, where it is protected from predators and harsh conditions. It feeds on plant material including roots, tubers, grains and crops.
Because it spends so much time in its burrow system, the animal can remain almost invisible even in places where it is present.
Not all underground dwellers are mammals. In India’s deserts, the Indian sand-swimmer, also known as the three-toed snake skink, has an especially unusual way of life.
The small reptile belongs to the genus Ophiomorus and is adapted to moving beneath loose sand, almost as though it is swimming through it. It can burrow beneath the surface and spend much of its time hidden there, emerging when conditions are suitable to move around and forage.
For an animal living in the hot desert, disappearing beneath the sand offers a useful escape from predators as well as the extreme temperatures on the surface.
Explore more captivating stories about pets and animals here, and make us your daily stop for the latest from the animal kingdom.