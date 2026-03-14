Six animals with the strangest noses on Earth

The wild can often surprise with the weirdest physical traits among animals. One such feature is the weird nose shapes, which do much more than just smell. Some are built for hunting, some for attracting mates, and a few double as tools for survival in extreme environments. Here are six species that have some of the strangest and most specialised noses on Earth, turning their faces into remarkable examples of evolution at work.

1. Star-Nosed Mole

The star-nosed mole has one of the most unusual snouts in the world. Its nose is ringed with 22 fleshy, pink tentacles packed with thousands of touch receptors. This allows the mole to detect prey almost instantly, even in total darkness. It lives in wet, muddy areas of North America and can even “smell” underwater by blowing bubbles and pulling them back in to pick up scent particles.