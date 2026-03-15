Six animals that never touch water

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Water is one of the basic necessities of sustaining life. However, some animals have strangely evolved to live entirely without drinking it, relying instead on moisture from food, metabolic processes, or even their skin. These survival masters can live perfectly in arid deserts, extreme climates, and harsh terrain by extracting every drop of hydration from seeds, leaves, prey, or dew. Many even have highly efficient kidneys, nocturnal habits to reduce water loss, and unique adaptations that let them survive where others would perish. Here’s more about six such animals that do not drink water at all!
Kangaroo rats of North American deserts never drink water. They survive entirely on dry seeds and generate metabolic water during digestion, which is conserved in the kidneys. Their urine is thicker than syrup, and their faeces are completely dry. Moreover, these smart heads avoid any sweating or panting during the day by staying snuggled up in cool burrows, following a nocturnal lifestyle.
Fennec foxes of the Sahara and sand foxes in other arid regions rarely, if ever, drink water. They hit all their moisture goals from the prey and desert plants they eat. Their efficient kidneys produce highly concentrated urine, and large ears help release heat and reduce water loss. They are also nocturnal and often lick the dew that forms inside their dens for moisture.
Koalas almost never drink water, getting nearly all their hydration from eucalyptus leaves, which are naturally moisture-rich. However, in extreme heat, drought, or bushfires, they can be seen looking for water in tree hollows or puddles. Lately, as climate change has made its grip tighter on the planet, koalas are also exhibiting a new behaviour of licking water that runs down tree trunks (stemflow) after rain.
Harvester ants thrive in arid deserts by metabolising water from seed fats, absorbing nest humidity, and regulating foraging to minimise evaporative loss on dry days. Their small size reduces individual water demands, while colony-level decisions balance food gain against the risk of dehydration. However, they are also known to drink free-standing water from sources such as dew, puddles, and specialised water feeders in captive environments.
Water is scarce in the desert, and nocturnal rodents like jerboas put all their brains into making the most of the situation. They get all their water from moist plants, roots, seeds, and insects, which they eat. The produce highly concentrated urine to minimise water loss. Their nocturnal habits and large ears, which help them stay cool, further help them survive the scorching desert heat.
The thorny devil lizard of Australia doesn’t drink traditionally. Unlike most animals that drink from their mouths, these reptiles have specialised mouths for eating ants and can’t drink water from it. Solution? They utilise their entire body to absorb moisture through capillary action on the skin, channelling dew and rain directly to their mouth, a clever adaptation for extremely dry habitats. Sometimes they even shovel damp sand onto their backs to collect moisture or absorb dew that forms in the morning.