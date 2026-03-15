Six animals that never touch water

Water is one of the basic necessities of sustaining life. However, some animals have strangely evolved to live entirely without drinking it, relying instead on moisture from food, metabolic processes, or even their skin. These survival masters can live perfectly in arid deserts, extreme climates, and harsh terrain by extracting every drop of hydration from seeds, leaves, prey, or dew. Many even have highly efficient kidneys, nocturnal habits to reduce water loss, and unique adaptations that let them survive where others would perish. Here’s more about six such animals that do not drink water at all!

1. Kangaroo rats – Dry seeds and a nocturnal lifestyle

Kangaroo rats of North American deserts never drink water. They survive entirely on dry seeds and generate metabolic water during digestion, which is conserved in the kidneys. Their urine is thicker than syrup, and their faeces are completely dry. Moreover, these smart heads avoid any sweating or panting during the day by staying snuggled up in cool burrows, following a nocturnal lifestyle.