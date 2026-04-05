Six animal superpowers humans can only dream of

When it comes to survival, some animals are equipped with abilities that push the boundaries of what seems biologically possible.

These creatures possess traits that make even our most advanced technologies look primitive. While humans rely on tools, machines, and evolving science, many animals are born with built-in features that seem straight out of science fiction.

These evolutionary marvels offer a fascinating glimpse into nature’s ingenuity, reminding us just how much untapped potential exists beyond the limits of human biology. Here are seven such animal superpowers us humans can only dream of having:

Geckos

These small lizards can easily stick to hard-to-climb surfaces, such as glass. This is because their toe pads are covered in tiny hair-like structures called setae, which allow them to cling to surfaces using van der Waals forces.