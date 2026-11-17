You might not think twice about a plant growing in a forest or a creature spotted while cleaning a well. But in Assam, both have led to some interesting discoveries. Scientists have rediscovered a shrub first recorded in 1821 and identified two fish species previously unknown to science, offering a fresh glimpse into the state’s lesser-known biodiversity.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared the findings on X, highlighting the importance of protecting natural habitats and preserving lesser-known species.

A shrub rediscovered after 204 years

The shrub, Ardisia colorata, was first described in 1821 but had not been recorded again for 204 years, according to the chief minister’s post.