The pet-parent sleep dilemma: A veterinarian’s guide to sharing your bed

Many pet parents will admit there’s nothing quite as comforting as falling asleep beside their furry companion.
Whether it’s your dog curled at your feet or your beloved cat nestled by your side, the emotional bond shared in those quiet moments can feel deeply reassuring. For some, bedtime snuggles with pets are an established routine — an unspoken ritual that strengthens the human-animal connection.
But, as pets increasingly become part of the family, it’s worth exploring: should you let your pet sleep next to you?
Dr Deepraj Prajapati, senior veterinarian at RD Pet Hospital, Ambedkar Nagar, tells indianexpress.com, “Yes, sharing a bed with a pet can have both positive and negative effects on sleep, depending on the individual and the pet. Many people report feeling more secure and comforted when their pet sleeps nearby, which can support relaxation and help ease anxiety before bed.”
However, he adds, pets have different sleep cycles than humans. “They may move, scratch, or make noises during the night, which can occasionally disrupt sleep. Larger dogs or very active pets might shift positions or jump on and off the bed, making it harder for light sleepers to stay asleep,” Dr Prajapati notes.
It comes down to what works for each pet-parent dynamic. For some, co-sleeping with a pet strengthens the bond and brings emotional benefits, while for others, having a separate sleeping space may result in better rest.
Dr Prajapati states, “For most healthy adults, sleeping with a well-groomed, regularly dewormed, and vaccinated pet generally poses minimal risk. That said, individuals with allergies, asthma, or weakened immune systems may need to be more cautious. Pet dander can aggravate respiratory symptoms, and occasional exposure to outdoor allergens or parasites brought in on fur can contribute to irritation.”
The expert suggests that basic hygiene practices, such as regular baths, flea and tick prevention, and keeping paws clean, can greatly reduce risk. It’s also advisable to avoid letting pets lick the face or sleep too close to pillows if there are health concerns. Ultimately, those with medical conditions should speak with their doctor before deciding to co-sleep with pets.
While sleeping in the same bed doesn’t automatically lead to clinginess or behavioural issues, Dr Prajapati notes, it can become a challenge if the pet begins to see the bed as their personal space or starts showing signs of separation anxiety. “Some pets may also become possessive or protective of the bed, especially if their sleeping arrangement is inconsistent.”
To maintain a healthy balance, the vet suggests, it helps to introduce gentle boundaries early on. Pet parents can provide a comfortable, designated sleeping area nearby, such as a plush bed or crate, and reward the pet for using it. “Transitioning gradually, perhaps by moving from bed-sharing to floor-level bedding over time, helps ease the shift without confusing or distressing the animal. Positive reinforcement and consistency go a long way in preserving both structure and affection,” concludes Dr Prajapati.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.