The pet-parent sleep dilemma: A veterinarian’s guide to sharing your bed

Many pet parents will admit there’s nothing quite as comforting as falling asleep beside their furry companion.

Whether it’s your dog curled at your feet or your beloved cat nestled by your side, the emotional bond shared in those quiet moments can feel deeply reassuring. For some, bedtime snuggles with pets are an established routine — an unspoken ritual that strengthens the human-animal connection.

But, as pets increasingly become part of the family, it’s worth exploring: should you let your pet sleep next to you?

Can regularly sleeping with a pet affect the quality or duration of a human’s sleep?

Dr Deepraj Prajapati, senior veterinarian at RD Pet Hospital, Ambedkar Nagar, tells indianexpress.com, “Yes, sharing a bed with a pet can have both positive and negative effects on sleep, depending on the individual and the pet. Many people report feeling more secure and comforted when their pet sleeps nearby, which can support relaxation and help ease anxiety before bed.”