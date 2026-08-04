The ocean predators that survived every major extinction event

Before dinosaurs thundered across ancient Earth, and even before trees as we know them came into being, sharks were cutting through primaeval oceans.

It sounds more like fiction than fact, but when put in perspective, it really is true. Sharks have existed for over 400 million years, according to the World Wildlife Fund. That means they’ve been around longer than trees (which appeared roughly 385 million years ago) and the current North Star, Polaris (which became our pole star only about 70,000 years ago).

The first sharks appeared in the Late Ordovician period, around 455 million years ago. Back then, life was still mostly confined to the oceans. The land was barren, and the continents weren’t even arranged the way we know them today.