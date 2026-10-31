Scientists uncover ‘Yak X’, a lost relative of modern yaks

Scientists have uncovered a surprising piece of Ice Age history in a Siberian cave, identifying an animal that remained unknown despite living alongside some of the era’s most famous creatures, including woolly mammoths and woolly rhinoceroses. Closely related to today’s yaks, this extinct mammal has now been nicknamed “Yak X”.

Scientists made the discovery in Denisova Cave in the Altai Mountains of southern Siberia, Russia. The cave is already known for yielding the first remains of the Denisovans, an extinct group of human relatives who once lived across parts of Eurasia.

How did scientists identify the unknown animal?

Researchers studied 20 small bone fragments believed to belong to Yak X. Fourteen were recovered from Denisova Cave, while six came from other sites in the surrounding region.