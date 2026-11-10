A nearly complete fossil skull, a jawbone and three partial shells have helped scientists identify a previously unknown species of softshell turtle that lived in North America millions of years ago.

Named Rafetus lysoni, the extinct turtle was identified from fossils found in the Brule Formation in southwestern North Dakota, US. The findings, published in the Swiss Journal of Palaeontology on November 2, 2026, add to the limited fossil record of softshell turtles from the Oligocene period.

The new species belongs to the genus Rafetus, which includes living softshell turtles found in Eurasia.

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What did the fossils reveal?

The researchers studied five fossil specimens: a nearly complete skull, a lower jawbone and three partial shells. Together, these remains helped them identify the animal as a distinct species.