Scientists discover kadedekedewa, a species of ‘walking’ shark in Papua New Guinea

Most sharks are known for one thing: swimming. But one newly discovered species has a very different talent — it can “walk.”

Scientists have identified a new species of walking shark in the waters of eastern Papua New Guinea. The findings were published in the Journal of the Ocean Science Foundation.

Known locally as “kadedekedewa,” or “lazy shark,” the unusual animal uses its fins to stroll across the seafloor and even drag itself between shallow tide pools when the tide goes out. While the idea of a shark that can walk might sound intimidating, there’s no need to worry. Walking sharks are small, harmless to humans, and far more interested in hunting tiny reef creatures than chasing people.