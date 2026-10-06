‘Royal Bengal Tiger’: How the animal got its title

The name Bengal tiger has a strong geographical connection. During British rule, Calcutta (now Kolkata) was the capital and administrative headquarters of British India, and British naturalists, hunters and officials encountered and documented tigers extensively in Bengal and surrounding forests.

According to wildlife photographer Indrajit Ghorpade, this is one of the reasons the tiger came to be associated with Bengal. “The British naturalists, hunters and officials predominantly encountered and documented these big cats in Bengal and nearby forests, leading them to label the animal the ‘Bengal tiger’,” Ghorpade explains.

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