Reasons your cat’s litter box requires military-grade hygiene

Cats aren’t the villains here, far from it. But understanding and mitigating the risks of Toxoplasma gondii is part of being a responsible pet parent.

By: Lifestyle Desk
4 min readNew DelhiMar 11, 2026 05:00 PM IST
Toxoplasma gondii is a parasite found in cats that can infect humansToxoplasma gondii is a parasite found in cats that can infect humans (file)
Cats are beloved companions for millions, but there’s a lesser-known risk lurking in some feline households—Toxoplasma gondii, a microscopic parasite that not only affects cats but may also subtly influence human behaviour. Sound dramatic? It might be—but the science is real.

“Toxoplasma gondii is a microscopic parasite that can be spread through cat faeces and hence poses a potential risk to human health,” says Dr Deepak Saraswat, Head Veterinarian at Zigly, a pet care brand. “Especially in those with declining immunity or during pregnancy as well.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

So, what exactly is this parasite? How does it infect your pet—and potentially, you?

What is Toxoplasma gondii, and where does it come from?

Toxoplasma gondii is a protozoan parasite—microscopic, yet powerful. In cats, it tends to establish itself in the intestines. Despite this, cats often remain asymptomatic, which means they show no signs of infection.

“Cats become infected by consuming contaminated prey as well as raw meat,” explains Dr Saraswat. This means that indoor cats are generally safer—provided their diet is well-managed. Outdoor cats, or those that hunt, are more at risk.

toxoplasma While healthy individuals may never notice symptoms, toxoplasmosis (the condition caused by the parasite) can cause flu-like symptoms and has been linked to neurological effects, including behavioural changes and impaired decision-making. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

How does it spread to humans?

Humans can contract Toxoplasma gondii in two major ways: through direct contact with infected cat faeces and by consuming undercooked or contaminated meat. The risk from cats generally arises during litter box cleaning or when proper hygiene isn’t maintained.

“Humans can contract the same through improper handling of the cat litter or undercooked meat,” warns Dr Saraswat. “We urge pet parents to maintain regular hygiene, feed their cats cooked or food approved by the pet [experts], and clean litter boxes daily while wearing gloves.”

What makes it dangerous?

While healthy individuals may never notice symptoms, toxoplasmosis (the condition caused by the parasite) can cause flu-like symptoms and has been linked to neurological effects, including behavioural changes and impaired decision-making.

More alarmingly, pregnant women and those with weakened immune systems are at serious risk. In pregnancy, toxoplasmosis can lead to birth defects, miscarriage, or complications for the baby.

Can it really affect your decisions?

Emerging studies suggest a potential connection between latent Toxoplasma gondii infections and behavioural changes in humans, including increased risk-taking and altered decision-making. Though the research is ongoing and not yet conclusive, it underscores why this parasite deserves attention.

The good news? Preventing toxoplasmosis is relatively simple, with a few responsible habits:

  • Clean litter boxes daily, and always use gloves.
  • Wash hands thoroughly after contact with soil, raw meat, or cat faeces.
  • Cook meat thoroughly—especially pork, lamb, and venison.
  • Feed your cats only commercial pet food or cooked meat.
  • Consider keeping cats indoors to reduce the risk of hunting infected prey.

“Responsible pet care is key,” says Dr Saraswat, emphasising that with good practices, both pets and people can stay healthy.

Cats aren’t the villains here, far from it. But understanding and mitigating the risks of Toxoplasma gondii is part of being a responsible pet parent. With simple precautions and a focus on hygiene, you can continue to enjoy life with your feline friend without worrying about unexpected consequences.

