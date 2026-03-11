Reasons your cat’s litter box requires military-grade hygiene

Toxoplasma gondii is a parasite found in cats that can infect humans (file)

Cats are beloved companions for millions, but there’s a lesser-known risk lurking in some feline households—Toxoplasma gondii, a microscopic parasite that not only affects cats but may also subtly influence human behaviour. Sound dramatic? It might be—but the science is real.

“Toxoplasma gondii is a microscopic parasite that can be spread through cat faeces and hence poses a potential risk to human health,” says Dr Deepak Saraswat, Head Veterinarian at Zigly, a pet care brand. “Especially in those with declining immunity or during pregnancy as well.”

