Some of the world’s cutest rat species that will melt your heart

Rats are often seen as sneaky, messy, or even scary, but there are some truly adorable rodent species that prove otherwise. With their fluffy tails, tiny pink noses, and personalities that go from shy to playful, these rats deserve some attention. Here are five of the cutest rat species you might not have heard of before.

1. Kangaroo Rat

Kangaroo rats have big eyes, chubby cheeks, and long back legs that make them look like a mix between a mouse and a tiny kangaroo. They hop around instead of scurrying and can live their whole lives without drinking water. Living in the desert has made them charming and full of personality.