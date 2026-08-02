Pygmy hippos make their own sunscreen—and it’s not what you think

Pigmy hippos are rare, solitary mammals native to the forests and swamps of West Africa (Images: Wikimedia Commons, Pexels)

Most of us rely on sunscreen to protect our skin from harsh UV rays. But pygmy hippos don’t need bottles or lotions. They simply make their own!

These rare, forest-dwelling mammals produce a reddish, oily fluid through their skin that acts like a natural sunscreen, helping shield them from the sun while also keeping their skin moist.

At first glance, the secretion looks like blood, which is why it is often called “blood sweat”. But it is neither blood nor sweat. Instead, it is a special skin secretion packed with protective compounds — red hipposudoric acid and orange norhipposudoric acid.

Although pygmy hippos are related to the common hippopotamus, they are two different species (Image: Wikimedia Commons) Although pygmy hippos are related to the common hippopotamus, they are two different species (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

When first secreted, the fluid is clear, but within minutes it turns bright pink or red, eventually thickening and turning brown.