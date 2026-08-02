Pygmy hippos make their own sunscreen—and it’s not what you think

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Most of us rely on sunscreen to protect our skin from harsh UV rays. But pygmy hippos don’t need bottles or lotions. They simply make their own!
These rare, forest-dwelling mammals produce a reddish, oily fluid through their skin that acts like a natural sunscreen, helping shield them from the sun while also keeping their skin moist.
At first glance, the secretion looks like blood, which is why it is often called “blood sweat”. But it is neither blood nor sweat. Instead, it is a special skin secretion packed with protective compounds — red hipposudoric acid and orange norhipposudoric acid.
When first secreted, the fluid is clear, but within minutes it turns bright pink or red, eventually thickening and turning brown.
The substance absorbs ultraviolet rays, reducing sun damage, and also works as a moisturiser—important for animals like hippos, whose skin can dry out and crack easily.
What makes this even more fascinating is that the reddish fluid may also have antibacterial and UV protecting properties, helping protect pygmy hippos from infections when they get cuts or scrapes.
That means their skin secretion works like an all-in-one survival kit: sunscreen, moisturiser and wound protection.
Pygmy hippos (Pygmy hippopotamus) are much smaller than the better-known Common hippopotamus. While common hippos can weigh over 1,500 kg, pygmy hippos usually weigh around 180 to 275 kg.
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They are native to the forests and swamps of West Africa and are far more secretive than their larger cousins. Unlike common hippos, which spend much of their time in open rivers, pygmy hippos are mostly nocturnal and prefer dense vegetation.
Sadly, fewer than 2,500 pygmy hippos are believed to remain in the wild, making them endangered due to habitat loss and hunting.
So while humans keep reapplying SPF, pygmy hippos come equipped with their own built-in skincare system—one that has helped them survive for millions of years!