‘I’ve been Punch’: Why we are rooting for a tiny Japanese monkey’s comeback like it’s our own

When we cheer for Punch, we are actually cheering for ourselves: the stronger, fragile yet unyielding version of us that aches for respect, worth and belonging.

Written by: Ishika Roy
6 min readNew DelhiMar 4, 2026 05:00 PM IST
punch monkeyPunch the monkey with his plushie. (Source: Instagram/@punch__monkey)
Make us preferred source on Google

“I came across your post and it stopped me mid-scroll because I’ve been Punch,” Bhavin Kunjadiya’s email sat in my inbox today morning. A candid admission, followed by a story that feels ‘hashtag relatable’ to say the least.

A few years ago, he was the only one in his team who kept raising uncomfortable truths with leadership. No allies, no backing, just a quiet room after he spoke. People would privately agree with him but remain silent in meetings. “It was isolating in a way that’s hard to describe. You’re not being screamed at; there’s no dramatic villain. You’re just… alone in a crowd that’s chosen comfort over honesty,” the PR professional shared.

Kunjadiya found himself relating hard with the tiny macaque fighting for his life in Japan’s Ichikawa Zoo.

Abandoned by his mother at birth, the seven-month-old monkey has been clinging to an orangutan stuffed toy for comfort while navigating the rocky terrains of primate politics. And the world has been watching him fight big bullies through their phone screens. Every day, there’s a new update. “Punch monkey makes his first friend.” “Is Punch the monkey going to be okay?” Even his hair loss has triggered concerns among worried fans thronging to see him in his natural habitat.

Why exactly is Punch going viral?

Clinical psychologist Dr Rimpa Sarkar decoded his virality, explaining how animal clips often become vessels for human projection. “Viewers are not necessarily responding to the literal act, but to the exaggerated expression of emotion—such as frustration, irritation, or impulsiveness—that mirrors their own suppressed feelings,” she said. In a fast-paced, overstimulating digital environment, exaggerated reactions feel relatable and cathartic.

“Short clips of Punch in his zoo enclosure act as a symbolic outlet for everyday frustrations that people cannot openly express in professional or social settings. And the internet rewards amplified reactions,” explained Dr Sarkar, adding that dramatic or chaotic behaviour becomes meme-friendly because intensity captures attention.

But that’s not all..

Sure, he is adorable and can fit in a pocket, and it’s emotionally stimulating watching animals fight, but is that the only reason why the world is going bananas over Punch?

Kunjadiya thinks it has more to do with the “specific loneliness of doing the right thing when no one’s standing beside you”.

Story continues below this ad

Rohan Agarwal believes all living beings need companionship at different stages of life. “Someone to play with, spend time with, and share experiences with. Perhaps that is where Punch begins to resonate with us,” said the Founder and Creative Strategist at Illumineye Communications LLP.

Thanks to technology and social media, our friends, family and colleagues are just a call or message away. Yet we lack meaningful interaction. We are connected, but not always present.

“There are times when I want to share something: a thought, a small win, a frustration, a fear. But not every time do I find someone to share it with. That, for me, is a ‘Punch’ moment,” shared Agarwal.

Of course, humans are wired to respond to vulnerability, and watching a baby monkey at play instinctively evokes care and protection. Since humans evolved from primates, Agarwal said perhaps “our empathy is not just emotional, but evolutionary”. We recognise something familiar in Punch.

Story continues below this ad

Jessica Killbane too echoed Agrawal’s sentiments. “Most people have a version of the feeling Punch carries,” she said. You feel it when you walk into rooms you don’t quite belong in, or when you put in effort into something but it makes no dent.

“We live with that feeling quietly, without a language for it, and a Japanese macaque in a wildlife sanctuary gives us somewhere to put it,” said the Founder and Brand Strategist at Riversong, a business consulting firm. But the fact that Punch is a monkey plays a role in it.  “Close enough to recognise, distant enough to feel safely. He gets to be small and still going. We get to feel that emotion without having to say it’s ours,” she shared.

We just love a good underdog story

When Sangeeta Sharma first saw Punch fighting oversized bullies, she was reminded of a client who was chubby and very cute when he was little, and his loved ones used to pull his cheeks and pinch his butt. It was harmless fun for years, till he started getting bullied by his classmates in school

“He was constantly teased about his body and as an adult, developed self-esteem issues and social anxiety. Early experiences of being hurt by family members and peers made it harder for him to trust anyone and make real friends. Sharma’s client learnt to suppress his feelings of helplessness and shame, and began attaching his worth to how people treated him.

Story continues below this ad

Punch the Monkey‘s story mirrors her client’s tale in a way that is not just real but also a stark reminder of how difficult it has become to find genuine connection in today’s day and age. “Everyone has their story of pain and hurt, and everyone’s seeking love, but no one’s ready to understand another’s perspective — all due to an inflated sense of ego and false identity woven around themselves,” explained the clinical hypnotherapist.

Most of us have been there — maybe in childhood, facing classmates who seemed more intelligent, louder, bigger or more confident. Or even in adulthood, at workplace hierarchies or family bonds that made us feel small or powerless. This little monkey highlights resilience, the refusal to give up or back down even when challenges grow bigger.

“When we cheer for Punch, we are actually cheering for ourselves — the stronger, fragile yet unyielding version of us that aches for respect, worth and belonging,” said Sharma. And each punch that little monkey throws reminds us that we are not powerless. We can survive any challenge that we put our mind to.

Ishika Roy
Ishika Roy
twitter

Ishika Roy is a distinguished lifestyle journalist and Sub Editor at The Indian Express. Bringing nearly two years of rigorous newsroom experience, she specialises in the nuanced intersection of personal life, cultural trends, and societal shifts, delivering incisive coverage on how these forces shape modern Indian existence. Experience and Career Ishika Roy began her journalism career by building a strong academic foundation. She holds an undergraduate degree in Sociology from the prestigious Miranda House, Delhi, and further cemented her expertise with a Master's in Journalism from SIMC, Pune. This educational background underpins her professional role as a Sub Editor and lifestyle reporter at The Indian Express, where she has rapidly established a portfolio covering contemporary social dynamics, from modern dating anxieties to emerging consumer obsessions. Expertise and Focus Areas Roy’s reporting is known for its authoritative depth, often utilizing a sociological lens to analyze pop culture. Her specific beats and unique approach include: Lifestyle & Culture: Incisive reporting on beauty, skincare, fashion, art, and the evolving landscape of cultural practices. Generational Trends (Gen Z): Focused analysis on how social dynamics, technology, and emerging movements—such as 'food raves,' 'fake weddings,' and 'rage bait'—are shaping the lives of younger generations. Societal Nuance: Explores complex social topics like relationships, self-worth, and cultural dynamics, always focusing on their tangible impact on everyday life. Roy’s trustworthiness is derived from her commitment to high-quality, verified reporting and her unique academic perspective. Her sociological training allows her to move beyond surface-level trends and provide rigorous analysis of social phenomena, establishing her as an expert source on modern Indian consumer and cultural shifts. Her extensive work published in The Indian Express is a testament to her commitment to delivering objective and impactful commentary on the pulse of contemporary life. Find all stories by Ishika Roy here. ... Read More

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Mar 04: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments