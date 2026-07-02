Pregnancy to parenting: 5 animal fathers that will amaze you

When we think of parenting in the animal kingdom, mothers often steal the spotlight. But in many species, fathers play an equally important, sometimes even greater, role in raising the next generation. From incubating eggs through freezing winters to carrying babies inside their own bodies, these dads challenge traditional ideas of parenthood.

Here are five animal fathers that go above and beyond for their young.

1. Emperor Penguin

The emperor penguin is perhaps nature’s most dedicated father. After the female lays a single egg, she returns to the sea to feed while the male carefully balances the egg on his feet, covering it with a warm brood pouch. For nearly two months during the harsh Antarctic winter, he survives without food, enduring temperatures as low as -40°C and fierce winds while protecting the egg until it hatches.