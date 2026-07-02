Pregnancy to parenting: 5 animal fathers that will amaze you

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When we think of parenting in the animal kingdom, mothers often steal the spotlight. But in many species, fathers play an equally important, sometimes even greater, role in raising the next generation. From incubating eggs through freezing winters to carrying babies inside their own bodies, these dads challenge traditional ideas of parenthood.
Here are five animal fathers that go above and beyond for their young.
The emperor penguin is perhaps nature’s most dedicated father. After the female lays a single egg, she returns to the sea to feed while the male carefully balances the egg on his feet, covering it with a warm brood pouch. For nearly two months during the harsh Antarctic winter, he survives without food, enduring temperatures as low as -40°C and fierce winds while protecting the egg until it hatches.
Seahorses are among the few animals where males experience pregnancy. The female transfers her eggs into a pouch on the male’s abdomen, where he fertilises and nurtures them. Depending on the species, the father carries the embryos for several weeks before going through muscular contractions to give birth to dozens, or even hundreds, of tiny seahorses.
Wolf packs thrive because of teamwork, and fathers play a central role. Male wolves help guard the den, protect vulnerable pups from predators and bring food back for the nursing mother and growing litter. As the pups grow, fathers also teach them hunting skills, social behaviour and pack dynamics, preparing them for life in the wild.
The male rhea, a large flightless bird native to South America, takes on almost all parenting duties. He builds the nest, incubates eggs laid by several females and fiercely protects them from predators. Once the chicks hatch, the father leads and cares for them for months, ensuring they learn to forage and avoid danger.
Among many marmoset species, fathers are indispensable caregivers. They carry infants on their backs for most of the day, returning them to the mother primarily for feeding. This constant involvement allows mothers to recover while ensuring the babies receive warmth, protection and social interaction. Scientists believe such cooperative parenting contributes to the strong family bonds seen in these small primates.