Pink dolphin sighted off Oman’s coast; know what causes its unusual colour

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A rare pink dolphin spotted off the coast of Oman has captured the attention of wildlife enthusiasts, raising questions about what causes the unusual colouration and how frequently such dolphins are seen.
According to Dr Vinod Sharma, Director and Head of Veterinary Services at DCC Animal Hospital & Petcare, Gurugram, pink colouration can occur naturally in certain dolphin species, while in others it may be linked to pigmentation abnormalities.
Why are some dolphins pink?
“The most famous pink dolphin is the Amazon river dolphin, also known as the boto. However, it lives exclusively in freshwater and is found across the Amazon and Orinoco river basins in South America,” says Dr Sharma.
The World Wildlife Fund notes that these dolphins inhabit rivers across countries including Brazil, Peru, Colombia, Bolivia and Venezuela. Although their populations number in the tens of thousands, some populations face significant threats from dams, habitat fragmentation and river pollution.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
In marine environments, the Indo-Pacific humpback dolphin, also known as the Chinese white dolphin, is known for its pinkish appearance. “These dolphins are born grey and gradually develop a pink or white colouration as they mature,” Dr Sharma explains.
In other dolphin species, including bottlenose dolphins, an unusually pale or pink appearance can result from albinism or leucism, conditions involving reduced or absent pigmentation. Visible blood vessels beneath pale skin may also contribute to the appearance.
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What makes the Oman sighting unusual?
The sighting off Qantab Beach in Muscat is noteworthy because pink marine dolphins are rarely observed in coastal ocean waters.
“Without scientific confirmation of the species and the cause of its colouration, it would be premature to identify the animal conclusively,” says Dr Sharma. It could be an Indo-Pacific humpback dolphin or an individual with an unusual pigmentation condition.
The sighting also draws attention to the biodiversity of Oman’s coastline, which supports several dolphin species and other marine life.
How should people behave around rare dolphins?
Dr Sharma emphasises that observing rare marine animals must not compromise their welfare. People should stay at least 50 metres from dolphins, avoid chasing or surrounding them, and never try to touch or feed them.
“Boat operators should approach slowly, avoid obstructing the animals’ movement and allow them to decide whether to remain in the area. Encounters should be brief and non-intrusive,” he says.
Members of the public should also report unusual sightings to local wildlife authorities, where possible, so experts can document and investigate them.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.