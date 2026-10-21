Pink dolphin sighted off Oman’s coast; know what causes its unusual colour

A rare pink dolphin spotted off the coast of Oman has captured the attention of wildlife enthusiasts, raising questions about what causes the unusual colouration and how frequently such dolphins are seen.

According to Dr Vinod Sharma, Director and Head of Veterinary Services at DCC Animal Hospital & Petcare, Gurugram, pink colouration can occur naturally in certain dolphin species, while in others it may be linked to pigmentation abnormalities.

Why are some dolphins pink?

“The most famous pink dolphin is the Amazon river dolphin, also known as the boto. However, it lives exclusively in freshwater and is found across the Amazon and Orinoco river basins in South America,” says Dr Sharma.