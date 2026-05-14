Panting, drooling, restlessness: Signs your dog could be suffering from heatstroke

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As summer temperatures continue to climb, concerns about heat-related illnesses are not limited to humans alone. Pets, especially dogs, are also vulnerable to extreme heat, and many pet parents may not realise how quickly overheating can become dangerous.
Unlike humans, dogs cannot cool themselves efficiently through sweating and rely mostly on panting to regulate body temperature. This makes them particularly susceptible to heat exhaustion and heatstroke during hot and humid weather, especially during walks, outdoor play, car rides, or poorly ventilated indoor conditions.
Heatstroke in dogs is considered a medical emergency because it can affect multiple organs and become life-threatening within a short period of time. Puppies, senior dogs, overweight pets, and animals with existing heart or respiratory conditions can also struggle more during peak summer heat. However, many early warning signs can sometimes be mistaken for ordinary tiredness or dehydration.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Understanding how to recognise early symptoms, prevent overheating, and respond correctly in an emergency can make a critical difference for pet safety during the summer months.
To better understand this issue, we spoke with a veterinary expert.
Dr Deepraj Prajapati, Senior Veterinarian at RD Pet Hospital Ambeddkar Nagar, tells indianexpress.com, “Early signs of heatstroke in dogs often begin with excessive panting, drooling, restlessness, and unusually rapid breathing. Many pet parents also notice bright red gums, weakness, or disorientation before the condition escalates.”
He adds that heatstroke can progress very quickly, especially in peak summer conditions, and within minutes it can begin affecting vital organs, including the brain, heart, and kidneys. If a dog appears lethargic or collapses after heat exposure, it should be treated as a medical emergency immediately.
According to Dr Prajapati, Brachycephalic breeds such as Pugs, Bulldogs, and Shih Tzus are especially vulnerable because their shorter airways make heat regulation more difficult. Senior dogs, overweight pets, puppies, and dogs with heart or respiratory conditions are also at significantly higher risk. For these pets, outdoor exposure during peak afternoon heat should be strictly avoided.
The expert suggests that owners should ensure constant access to cool water, shaded spaces, proper ventilation, and avoid intense exercise during hot weather. Even short car rides without adequate cooling can become dangerous very quickly.
The first step is to immediately move the dog to a cool, well-ventilated area and begin gradual cooling using room temperature or slightly cool water on the body, especially the paws, belly, and neck. Offering small amounts of water can help if the dog is conscious and able to drink. Fans can also support cooling during transport to the veterinarian.
“One major mistake pet parents make is using ice-cold water or ice baths, which can cause blood vessels to constrict and worsen internal overheating. Delaying veterinary attention after temporary improvement is another serious error, as internal organ damage may continue even after visible symptoms reduce,” concludes Dr Prajapati.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.