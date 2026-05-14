Panting, drooling, restlessness: Signs your dog could be suffering from heatstroke

Never leave your dog vulnerable this summer: How to spot and prevent heatstroke early (Source: AI Generated)

As summer temperatures continue to climb, concerns about heat-related illnesses are not limited to humans alone. Pets, especially dogs, are also vulnerable to extreme heat, and many pet parents may not realise how quickly overheating can become dangerous.

Unlike humans, dogs cannot cool themselves efficiently through sweating and rely mostly on panting to regulate body temperature. This makes them particularly susceptible to heat exhaustion and heatstroke during hot and humid weather, especially during walks, outdoor play, car rides, or poorly ventilated indoor conditions.

Heatstroke in dogs is considered a medical emergency because it can affect multiple organs and become life-threatening within a short period of time. Puppies, senior dogs, overweight pets, and animals with existing heart or respiratory conditions can also struggle more during peak summer heat. However, many early warning signs can sometimes be mistaken for ordinary tiredness or dehydration.