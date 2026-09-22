Once down to just 5, the black robin is now New Zealand’s Bird of the Year

Black robin becomes New Zealand's Bird of the Year 2026 (Image: Department of Conversation, New Zealand)

If birds had a fashion week, the black robin would probably arrive dressed head-to-claw in black, say very little and leave before anyone could make small talk.

But this tiny, shy bird from New Zealand’s remote Chatham Islands has just become the country’s Bird of the Year 2026, beating some considerably more famous feathered contenders.

Known as the karure, or Chatham Island black robin, the bird won more than 25,000 votes in this year’s competition, finishing ahead of the kākāpō and the kārearea, or New Zealand falcon.

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And this was no ordinary bird election. More than 105,000 people voted, making 2026 the biggest turnout in the competition’s history. About 88% of the votes came from within New Zealand, meaning roughly one in every 50 New Zealanders took part.