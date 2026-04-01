No, one bite doesn’t make a man-eater: Debunking the biggest tiger myth

The idea that a tiger develops a craving for human flesh after one attack is a long-standing myth. According to Dr Vinod Sharma, Head Veterinarian at DCC Hospital, Gurugram, the reality is far more practical. “No. It is a necessity, not a taste,” says Dr Sharma. “Tigers become man-eaters due to physical injury or starvation, not because they develop a craving for human flesh after the first bite.”

Why would a tiger attack a human?

Dr Sharma explains that most confirmed man-eaters have underlying limitations. “Injury or lack of prey makes natural hunting difficult or impossible,” he says. “A tiger with broken canines, jaw injury, or age-related weakness may struggle to catch agile prey like deer. In such situations, slow and predictable humans can become a last-resort survival strategy.”