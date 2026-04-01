No, one bite doesn’t make a man-eater: Debunking the biggest tiger myth

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The idea that a tiger develops a craving for human flesh after one attack is a long-standing myth. According to Dr Vinod Sharma, Head Veterinarian at DCC Hospital, Gurugram, the reality is far more practical. “No. It is a necessity, not a taste,” says Dr Sharma. “Tigers become man-eaters due to physical injury or starvation, not because they develop a craving for human flesh after the first bite.”
Dr Sharma explains that most confirmed man-eaters have underlying limitations. “Injury or lack of prey makes natural hunting difficult or impossible,” he says. “A tiger with broken canines, jaw injury, or age-related weakness may struggle to catch agile prey like deer. In such situations, slow and predictable humans can become a last-resort survival strategy.”
Habitat degradation and declining prey populations can further push tigers into human-dominated spaces.
“Humans are not a tiger’s preferred prey,” Dr Sharma clarifies. “Most attacks are defensive or opportunistic. If the tiger is healthy and natural prey is available, it typically does not repeat the behaviour.”
In many cases, encounters happen when a tiger feels threatened, startled, or cornered.
Dr Sharma emphasises balance over fear. “Communities need livestock protection measures, early warning systems and fair compensation mechanisms,” he says. “At the same time, conservation authorities must secure prey populations and quickly identify genuine chronic man-eaters rather than relocating tigers involved in accidental conflict.”
Clear differentiation, he adds, is critical. “Removing an injured repeat offender is different from punishing a healthy tiger reacting defensively.”
It is also important to recognise that tiger attacks are statistically rare, given the size of tiger habitats and the human populations living near forests. Dr Vinod Sharma notes that conflict usually arises where human expansion overlaps with wildlife corridors. “When natural habitats shrink, and prey numbers decline, the chances of accidental encounters increase,” he explains. Strengthening habitat protection, maintaining healthy prey bases and spreading awareness among local communities remain practical, long-term solutions to reducing such incidents.