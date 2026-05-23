New Zealand’s beloved kiwi makes comeback in capital after a century-long absence

Imagine your country’s most recognisable symbol disappearing from your city for more than 100 years — and then finally returning home. That is exactly what is unfolding in Wellington, New Zealand, where the country’s beloved kiwi bird has made a remarkable comeback after vanishing from the capital’s hills over a century ago.

The shy, flightless bird — so central to New Zealand’s identity that locals themselves are nicknamed Kiwis — had disappeared from the region due to habitat loss and introduced predators such as stoats, rats, and feral cats.

Now, thanks to an ambitious citizen-led conservation effort, the iconic bird is reclaiming its old home.