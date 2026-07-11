New parasitic wasp species discovered in Jammu & Kashmir

The Himalayan region of Jammu and Kashmir has just revealed another hidden resident: a new species of parasitic wasp that could be useful in biological control.

As per a new study published in Zootaxa, researchers discovered the wasp after rearing it from the larvae of Xylotrechus stebbingi, a wood-boring parasitic beetle that damages trees.

A tiny hunter with a big role

This wasp is so tiny that many people might not even notice it at first glance. But don’t let its size fool you. Unlike the wasps that buzz around food or build nests, this species belongs to a special group known as parasitoid wasps.

Instead of simply feeding on plants or nectar, these insects lay their eggs on or inside other insects. As the young develop, they feed on the host and eventually kill it. In the case of Doryctes (Udamolcus) xylotrechi, the target is a longhorn beetle called Xylotrechus stebbingi.