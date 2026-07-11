New parasitic wasp species discovered in Jammu & Kashmir

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The Himalayan region of Jammu and Kashmir has just revealed another hidden resident: a new species of parasitic wasp that could be useful in biological control.
As per a new study published in Zootaxa, researchers discovered the wasp after rearing it from the larvae of Xylotrechus stebbingi, a wood-boring parasitic beetle that damages trees.
This wasp is so tiny that many people might not even notice it at first glance. But don’t let its size fool you. Unlike the wasps that buzz around food or build nests, this species belongs to a special group known as parasitoid wasps.
Instead of simply feeding on plants or nectar, these insects lay their eggs on or inside other insects. As the young develop, they feed on the host and eventually kill it. In the case of Doryctes (Udamolcus) xylotrechi, the target is a longhorn beetle called Xylotrechus stebbingi.
Because it naturally attacks this wood-boring beetle, scientists believe the wasp may eventually be useful in biological control or help protect forests by reducing pest populations without the use of chemical pesticides. However, more research would be needed before any practical use, as per the study.
This isn’t just a new species discovery, though. The study will now also helps scientists study this group of insects better. The researchers have compiled a worldwide checklist of all known Doryctes (Udamolcus) species, and have prepared identification guides for species found in India and Sri Lanka. The classification of this group of wasps has also been revised. Together, these updates will make it easier for scientists to identify and study them in the future.
The study was carried out by Sergey A. Belokobylskij, Iqra Maqbool, Amir Maqbool and Aijaz Ahmad Wachkoo.
Perhaps the biggest story isn’t just the wasp itself, but where it was found. According to the Himalayan Biodiversity Exploration Lab — where the research was carried out— the Kashmir Himalayas have remained largely overlooked by taxonomists for nearly a century, despite being home to extraordinary biodiversity. Every new species discovered here helps scientists better understand the region’s ecosystems—and is a reminder that many more are likely waiting to be found.
🔬✨ BIG NEWS FROM THE LAB! Our research has just been published in Zootaxa — and we’ve named a brand new species of parasitic wasp! 🎉
Meet Doryctes (Udamolcus) xylotrechi sp. nov. — a tiny but mighty parasitoid wasp discovered right here in Jammu & Kashmir, India 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/jMxk2BvDck
— Amir Maqbool (@Amir_insectguy) June 24, 2026