New Myanmar snake species puzzles scientists with its shifting looks

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Discovering a new species is usually about spotting clear differences. But what happens when a creature seems to look like multiple species at once? That’s exactly what has left scientists scratching their heads after a surprising “snake” find in Myanmar.
Researchers have identified a new species of pit viper—now named the Ayeyarwady pit viper—that doesn’t neatly fit into existing categories. At first glance, it appears to be a mix of two known snakes, making it unusually tricky to classify.
The new species belongs to the Trimeresurus group, a genus already known for being difficult to distinguish. It has been named after the Ayeyarwady River — one of Myanmar’s most important waterways, where it was first discovered.
Lead researcher Chan Kin Onn explains that these snakes “run the gamut of variation”—meaning some look nearly identical despite being different species, while others look very different but are actually the same. This newly discovered snake seemed to blur those lines even further.
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The snake was found in central Myanmar, between the habitats of two relatives: The redtail pit viper (bright green, no markings) and The mangrove pit viper (usually blotched, in shades like brown or grey)
The new population showed mixed features—some snakes were green and spotless, others had blotches, and many looked like something in between.
“This mysterious population… baffled us,” researchers said, adding that they initially suspected it could be a hybrid.
When scientists analysed its genetic makeup, the results were unexpected. The snake wasn’t a hybrid at all, but a distinct species in its own right.
This finding builds on earlier genetic research that had already hinted the population was part of a separate evolutionary line.
What makes the Ayeyarwady pit viper especially fascinating is how much it can vary in appearance.
Some individuals are dark green with clear markings, making them easier to distinguish. Others are bright green and nearly identical to their relatives—so much so that even experts could struggle to tell them apart.
Researchers believe this could be due to past gene exchange with neighbouring species, adding to its confusing appearance.
Nevertheless, this challenges the core principle of relying on physical traits to identify species, necessitating genetic analysis even more.