New Myanmar snake species puzzles scientists with its shifting looks

The snake has been named after Ayeyarwady River, the largest and one of the most important rivers in Myanmar (Image: Chatgpt)

Discovering a new species is usually about spotting clear differences. But what happens when a creature seems to look like multiple species at once? That’s exactly what has left scientists scratching their heads after a surprising “snake” find in Myanmar.

Researchers have identified a new species of pit viper—now named the Ayeyarwady pit viper—that doesn’t neatly fit into existing categories. At first glance, it appears to be a mix of two known snakes, making it unusually tricky to classify.

A snake that refuses to fit in

The new species belongs to the Trimeresurus group, a genus already known for being difficult to distinguish. It has been named after the Ayeyarwady River — one of Myanmar’s most important waterways, where it was first discovered.