New monkey species discovered in Congo nearly 20 years after a mysterious photograph

Deep inside the dense forests of the Democratic Republic of Congo, scientists have discovered a monkey that had remained unknown to science for years.

The newly identified species, named Colobus congoensis, is an all-black monkey with one striking feature: a distinct orange patch around its mouth. Researchers have now confirmed that it is a separate species from its closest known relative, the black colobus monkey.

Interestingly, this discovery began with a photograph taken nearly two decades ago.

A photograph that sparked a mystery

In 2008, a photographer captured a partial image of a dark-coloured monkey high in the forest canopy, with its dark coat and part of its tail taking up most of the photo. Since the animal had its back to the camera, the picture did not reveal much.