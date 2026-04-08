Beyond camouflage: Scientists are puzzled by deep sea squid’s ‘statue’ behaviour

When disturbed, this squid shoots ink and then goes back to pretending to be a potted plant (Image: AI Generated)

Oceans are a mysterious reservoir of Earth’s secrets, which keeps surprising us. This time, the news has come from 4,100 meters below the Pacific Ocean’s Clarion-Clipperton Zone. A rather strange species of whiplash squid has been spotted, displaying uncanny behaviour.

The discovery was made when marine biologist Dr Alejandra Mejía-Saenz’s remotely operated vehicle (ROV) was scanning the ocean depths for a mining impact survey. In the clipping, this slender, whip-tailed squid was seen approaching a muddy patch dotted with polymetallic nodules. What happened next was rather unexpected.

The species was seen approaching a muddy patch dotted with polymetallic nodules. The animal then plunged headfirst into the sediment, burying its mantle deep into the patch. As it took this weird dive, only its long tentacles and hyponome, a tubular organ, were seen swaying in the water currents, resembling rigid sponge stalks. As the squid positioned itself in this upside-down pose, it froze, masquerading as deep-sea flora amid the barren plain.