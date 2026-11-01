Nayanthara welcomes Tikiiro home; vet on what it takes to care for blue-and-yellow macaw

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Nayanthara has a new family member, and this one comes with feathers, a very strong beak and plenty of personality. The actor recently welcomed a blue-and-yellow macaw named Tikiiro into her family, sharing pictures of the bird on Instagram with the caption, “Tikiiro♥️ Welcome home baby🤍”.
The colourful bird may look adorable enough to cuddle all day, but macaws are far more demanding than their Instagram-worthy appearance suggests. So, what does it actually take to care for one?
Dr Priya Sharma, BVSc & AH, Senior Veterinarian, Karma Foundation, explains what prospective macaw owners should know before bringing one home.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
A macaw is a decades-long commitment
First things first: a macaw is not a pet to bring home on impulse.
“A blue and yellow macaw is not a pet that should be brought home on impulse. They are highly intelligent, social birds and can live for several decades with proper care. So, bringing one home is a very long-term commitment,” says Dr Sharma.
And these are not exactly low-maintenance birds. They have strong beaks, plenty of energy and a natural urge to climb, chew, explore and interact.
“Owners need to be prepared for noise, mess and the amount of daily attention they require,” she says. There is also a legal aspect to consider. Before bringing home an exotic bird, owners should verify its source and documentation and ensure it was legally obtained.
Seeds alone won’t cut it
A big part of keeping a macaw healthy is getting its diet right. Dr Sharma says one common mistake is feeding these birds a seed-only diet.
Instead, their diet should include good-quality formulated feed along with suitable fresh vegetables, leafy greens and limited amounts of fruit and nuts. Always keep fresh, clean drinking water available.
Their environment matters just as much. As Dr Sharma explains, macaws need a spacious, safe enclosure with bird-appropriate toys and perches of different sizes and materials. Because they are powerful chewers, owners should check toys regularly and replace them if damaged.
If the bird lives indoors, especially in a city apartment, owners should not overlook daylight.
“Birds need a proper light and dark cycle. Around 8 to 10 hours of daylight each day is important, and lack of adequate exposure to natural daylight can affect vitamin D levels and overall health,” Dr Sharma explains.
Think: interaction, not just Instagram cuddles
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Macaws are social and highly intelligent, which means leaving one alone for long periods and expecting it to keep itself occupied isn’t ideal.
“A lot” is how Dr Sharma describes the amount of attention they need.
That interaction doesn’t necessarily mean handling the bird constantly. Talking to it, training it, supervised exploration, enrichment activities and simply spending time around it all count.
Without enough mental and social stimulation, a macaw can become bored and may develop excessive screaming, aggression, destructive behaviour or feather-damaging habits.
So, before getting one, potential owners need to ask themselves a fairly practical question: How much time can I genuinely give this bird every day?
Make the entire house bird-safe
Macaws are curious creatures, and their powerful beaks mean that almost anything within reach can become a potential chewing project.
Dr Sharma advises owners to keep unsafe household items, toxic foods, unsuitable toys and materials that could be swallowed or cause injury away from the bird.
Exercise and enrichment are equally important. Owners should give macaws safe opportunities to climb, chew and forage rather than expecting them to simply sit inside their enclosure.
And one more thing can be easy to forget when a bird looks perfectly healthy: routine veterinary care.
“I would also strongly advise against waiting for visible signs of illness before seeing a veterinarian. Birds tend to hide illness, and by the time symptoms become obvious, the condition can already be serious,” says Dr Sharma.
She recommends regular health checks with a veterinarian experienced in treating birds.
Ultimately, Tikiiro may have just received a warm “Welcome home baby” from Nayanthara, but bringing a macaw home comes with a much bigger responsibility than choosing a name and a cute perch.
“The most important thing is to understand the bird as an animal first and a companion second,” Dr Sharma says. “A macaw has natural behaviours and needs that do not disappear because it is living in a home.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.