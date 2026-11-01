Nayanthara welcomes Tikiiro home; vet on what it takes to care for blue-and-yellow macaw

Nayanthara has a new family member, and this one comes with feathers, a very strong beak and plenty of personality. The actor recently welcomed a blue-and-yellow macaw named Tikiiro into her family, sharing pictures of the bird on Instagram with the caption, “Tikiiro♥️ Welcome home baby🤍”.

The colourful bird may look adorable enough to cuddle all day, but macaws are far more demanding than their Instagram-worthy appearance suggests. So, what does it actually take to care for one?

Dr Priya Sharma, BVSc & AH, Senior Veterinarian, Karma Foundation, explains what prospective macaw owners should know before bringing one home.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.