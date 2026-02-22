Nature’s most ruthless parents: 6 animals that redefine ‘tough love’

When twin giant pandas are born, the mothers usually devote all their energy just to the stronger one (Image: Unsplash)

If you’ve wondered whether you are a good parent or not, here’s a breather. You don’t kick off or peck infants. Sounds absurd, right? Not for a few animal species that would do this readily. Parenting in nature ranges from devoted to downright deadly. Some species abandon, neglect, or even kill their own offspring to maximise survival. From freeloading cuckoos to fatalistic pandas and ruthless meerkats, here are the six animals for whom raising young isn’t always about love and protection.

1. Cuckoo Birds

Cuckoo birds are the ultimate brood parasites– the females lay eggs in other birds’ nests and just vanish. The cuckoo chick hatches first, evicting host eggs with its back and monopolising all the food. Hosts end up feeding the impostor, often targeting over 100 species—all without a shred of post-laying care.