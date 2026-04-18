Nature’s living cannon: The explosive secret of the bombardier beetle

This insect can literally blow off its attackers, but only when necessary and with careful consideration. That’s the Bombardier Beetle for you. The incredible ground beetle, part of the Carabidae family, has a built-in chemical weapon that’s as precise as it is surprising.

Thousands of bombardier beetle species (over 500) scatter across every continent but Antarctica, lurking in forests, fields, and leaf litter. When threatened, they unleash a rapid, sizzling blast from their abdomen, a boiling-hot spray intense enough to deter or even mortally wound predators like ants, spiders, or small vertebrates.

How the “cannon” works

These beetles house two chemical precursors, hydroquinone and hydrogen peroxide, in separate reservoirs within their abdomen. When danger strikes, the chemicals are funnelled into a special reaction chamber equipped with catalysts (enzymes like peroxidases and catalases). There, they undergo a violent exothermic reaction that reaches near the boiling point (~100 °C), vapourising a portion of the mixture and generating high pressure.