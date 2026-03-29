Nature’s Burj Khalifa: The 800-metre beaver dam visible from space

In the wilds of northern Alberta’s Wood Buffalo National Park, something extraordinary has been happening for decades. Beavers, the second largest living rodents on Earth, have been creating an absolute stunner of a dam. While beavers have always been known to build dams out of sticks, mud, rocks, and vegetation to create ponds and protect themselves from predators, this one is extra special. This beaver dam is the largest reported in the world, stretching a staggering 800 metres—the same height as the Burj Khalifa. The dam is so massive that it can even be seen from space! Constructed by generations of beavers, it is one of nature’s most jaw-dropping architectural feats.

It was discovered by satellite in 2007. When all previous data were collated and compared, it was found that no such structure existed before 1980, indicating it could be up to 45 years old. The dam is tucked deep within the park, far from roads and trails, surrounded by wetlands, bogs, and thick boreal forests. Its creation has transformed the landscape, holding back run-off from the Birch Mountains and forming a pond estimated to contain around 70,000 cubic metres of water—that’s roughly 120 million pints of liquid!

Satellite images and Google Earth show that the dam is actually a combination of two original structures and contains two beaver lodges separated by 300 metres. While the exact number of resident beavers is unknown, ongoing construction hints that new dams continue to grow, potentially extending the “monster dam” by another 50–100 metres over the next decade.

Beavers are often called ecosystem engineers because their activities reshape entire ecosystems. This dam is a perfect example of the same. By altering the water flow, creating wetlands, and providing habitats, beavers have enabled countless other species to thrive. Despite the scale and engineering involved, these industrious rodents remain humble builders, working quietly yet leaving an impact that rivals that of the greatest human-made structures.

From meticulous planning to sheer persistence, the Wood Buffalo beavers have shown that in the natural world, even the tiniest creatures can accomplish feats so massive they rival the tallest buildings on Earth.