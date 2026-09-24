Mule or donkey: How to tell them apart

Mules and donkeys are often confused because of their similar appearance and long history of use in human transport and farm work. But they are genetically different, and a mule is not a separate species in the same way a donkey is.

“A donkey is a true species, Equus africanus asinus, with 62 chromosomes and can reproduce normally,” said Dr Vinod Sharma, Head of Veterinary Services and Director at DCC Animal Hospital, Gurugram.

“While a mule is a hybrid—the offspring of a male donkey and a female horse—with 63 chromosomes, 31 from the donkey and 32 from the horse,” Dr Sharma explained.

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This difference in chromosome number also plays an important role in their ability to reproduce.