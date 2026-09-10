Mouse vs rat: How to tell which rodent is in your home

Spotting a rodent scurrying across the kitchen or hiding in a corner can be unsettling—but is it a mouse or a rat? While the two may appear similar, their physical features, size and potential health risks differ.

According to Dr Vinod Sharma, Head of Veterinary Services/Director, DCC Animal Hospital, knowing the basic differences can help identify the rodent and take appropriate precautions.

Mouse vs rat: How to tell them apart

The most obvious difference is size and body shape. Mice are generally smaller and more slender, while rats have a larger, stockier build.

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“A mouse has a small, slender body, a pointed snout, relatively large ears and a thin tail,” says Dr Sharma. Their droppings are also typically small and rice-like.