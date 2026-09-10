Mouse vs rat: How to tell which rodent is in your home

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Spotting a rodent scurrying across the kitchen or hiding in a corner can be unsettling—but is it a mouse or a rat? While the two may appear similar, their physical features, size and potential health risks differ.
According to Dr Vinod Sharma, Head of Veterinary Services/Director, DCC Animal Hospital, knowing the basic differences can help identify the rodent and take appropriate precautions.
The most obvious difference is size and body shape. Mice are generally smaller and more slender, while rats have a larger, stockier build.
“A mouse has a small, slender body, a pointed snout, relatively large ears and a thin tail,” says Dr Sharma. Their droppings are also typically small and rice-like.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
Rats, by contrast, have a more robust appearance. “A rat has a larger, stockier body, a blunt snout, smaller ears relative to the head and a thick, mostly hairless tail,” explains Dr Sharma.
Their droppings can also provide a clue. “Rat droppings are larger and capsule-shaped, compared with the smaller, rice-like droppings of mice,” he adds.
While neither should be handled casually, rats are generally considered the greater health risk because of their larger size and their ability to contaminate more food and surfaces.
“Rats are generally the greater risk because they are larger, contaminate more food and surfaces, and are strongly associated with diseases such as leptospirosis, salmonellosis, hantavirus and rat-bite fever,” says Dr Sharma.
However, this does not mean mice are harmless. “Mice can also transmit serious disease, so neither should be handled casually,” he cautions.
“They can spread infection through urine, droppings, saliva, bites, contaminated food and fleas,” says Dr Sharma. There is also a risk when cleaning up rodent waste incorrectly. “Dried waste or nesting material may also contaminate the air when disturbed,” he explains.
This is why sweeping or vacuuming rodent droppings is best avoided, as it can disturb contaminated particles.
“Seal holes and cracks; store food and rubbish in closed containers,” he advises. Keeping the surroundings clean and dry can also discourage rodents. “Keep areas clean, dry and uncluttered; remove standing water,” says Dr Sharma.
If you find droppings, avoid sweeping or vacuuming them. “Wet them with disinfectant, wait, then wipe while wearing gloves and a mask,” he recommends.
Finally, wash your hands thoroughly after cleaning or potential contact with rodents. “Seek medical care after a bite or possible exposure,” Dr Sharma advises.
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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.