More than a rodent: Cambodia unveils statue for Magawa the landmine hunter

It was the first rat to receive the PDSA Gold Medal for animal bravery (Image: Facebook/ Senior Minister Ly Thuch)

Do you remember how in Stuart Little, the adorable little rat who would fly off cars, fight the villains and win all hearts? Well, a much more heroic version of it exists in real life, who could sniff out landmines! And Cambodia decided to honour it with a statue.

The statue honours Magawa, a trained landmine-detecting rodent who helped save countless lives by sniffing out explosives hidden beneath the ground. Installed in Siem Reap, the sculpture was revealed just ahead of the International Day for Mine Awareness on April 4, 2026.

Carved from local stone, the statue shows Magawa wearing a harness and medal—symbols of the bravery that made him famous.