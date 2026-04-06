More than a rodent: Cambodia unveils statue for Magawa the landmine hunter

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Do you remember how in Stuart Little, the adorable little rat who would fly off cars, fight the villains and win all hearts? Well, a much more heroic version of it exists in real life, who could sniff out landmines! And Cambodia decided to honour it with a statue.
The statue honours Magawa, a trained landmine-detecting rodent who helped save countless lives by sniffing out explosives hidden beneath the ground. Installed in Siem Reap, the sculpture was revealed just ahead of the International Day for Mine Awareness on April 4, 2026.
Carved from local stone, the statue shows Magawa wearing a harness and medal—symbols of the bravery that made him famous.
Magawa wasn’t just any rat. He belonged to a species known as the African giant pouched rat and was trained by Belgian non-profit APOPO.
After arriving in Cambodia in 2016, he spent five years detecting landmines and unexploded ordnance, which still posed a danger.
Using his sharp sense of smell, Magawa could detect chemicals found in explosives and signal handlers to investigate further. Thanks to his work, more than 100 landmines were located and safely removed.
Even more impressive, he cleared over 141,000 square metres of land, which is roughly the size of 20 football fields.
In 2020, Magawa received the prestigious PDSA Gold Medal, often referred to as the animal equivalent of the George Cross. He was the first rat in history to receive this honour.
After retiring due to age, Magawa passed away in 2022 at the age of eight, but his legacy continues to grow.
Landmines remain a serious issue in Cambodia, with over a million people still living or working in affected areas. Efforts are ongoing to make the country mine-free by 2030, and trained animals like Magawa have played a crucial role in that mission.
His story is also part of a larger effort by APOPO, which has trained “HeroRATS” for decades. These animals are not only used for detecting explosives but can also identify diseases like tuberculosis and even help combat illegal wildlife trafficking.
Magawa’s statue is more than a tribute. It’s a reminder of the lives saved, the dangers that remain, and the unexpected heroes that make a difference.
Sometimes, the smallest creatures leave behind the biggest impact!