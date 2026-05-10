More than a mating call: Why frog croaks are actually tiny weather reports

Frog calls are usually thought of as simple mating signals—loud croaks meant to attract a partner. But new research suggests they may be doing something more: acting like tiny, natural weather reports.

Scientists have found that the way male frogs call—how fast or slow, frequent or spaced out—changes depending on temperature. In colder conditions, their croaks are slower and less frequent. As the environment warms up, the calls become quicker and more energetic.

The study titled titled “Anuran call properties as reliable indicators of environmental suitability for reproduction” is published in the journal Frontiers in Ecology and the Environment.

Researchers believe female frogs may be “listening in” to these changes to decide whether it’s the right time and place to lay eggs.