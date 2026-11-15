More than 75% of seabirds found with plastic in their stomachs; one had 894 pieces

Imagine being so full that you have no room left to eat, even when you’re hungry. This is the disturbing reality for thousands of seabirds living on Australia’s Lord Howe Island, where researchers have found birds with stomachs packed with hundreds of pieces of plastic. The problem has become so severe that some are effectively starving to death despite having full stomachs.

According to a recent study published in the journal Earth’s Futures, the amount of plastic these seabirds consume has surged in recent years, raising fresh concerns about the growing impact of ocean pollution on marine wildlife.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.