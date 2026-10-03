Monkey vs langur: How to spot the difference

If you spot a primate near a residential area, market or forest, it can be easy to assume that every animal is simply a “monkey”. But macaques and langurs differ noticeably in appearance, diet, and behaviour.

“Langurs are also monkeys biologically. However, in everyday usage, the word ‘monkey’ is commonly used for macaques and similar smaller species,” explains Dr Vinod Sharma, Director and Head of Veterinary Services at DCC Animal Hospital & Petcare, Gurugram.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

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So, how can you tell them apart?

Look at their face, body and tail. One of the easiest ways to distinguish the two is by looking at their overall build and facial features.