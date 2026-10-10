Mistaken for years, this highly venomous jellyfish is actually a new species

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A new species doesn’t always emerge from some unexplored corner of the ocean. Sometimes, it has been right in front of scientists, hiding behind a familiar name.
Researchers studying box jellyfish near Singapore have now identified one such case: a highly venomous species previously mistaken for another jellyfish.
The newly described species, Chironex blakangmati, was found in specimens collected from Singapore beaches in 2020 and 2021. Scientists initially identified the animals as Chironex yamaguchii, a box jellyfish first discovered in Okinawa, Japan.
A closer look at both their bodies and DNA revealed that the Singapore jellyfish was actually a species of its own.
What makes this box jellyfish different?
The two species look remarkably similar, making the mix-up understandable. But researchers found an important physical difference.
Chironex blakangmati lacks certain branched canal structures at the bottom of its bell-shaped body found in C. yamaguchii and other known Chironex species.
These structures are located within parts of the jellyfish called perradial lappets, which help reinforce the muscles involved in swimming. Genetic differences between the animals provided further evidence that the Singapore specimens belonged to a separate species.
“C. blakangmati looks remarkably like Chironex yamaguchii,” study co-author Cheryl Ames, a professor of applied marine biology at Tohoku University in Japan and a research associate at the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History, said in a statement.
“But we realized they were completely distinct,” she further added.
The researchers even went back to an old sample of C. yamaguchii that Ames had kept from her work in Okinawa to make the comparison.
And this is not an ordinary jellyfish
The new species belongs to the Chironex genus, whose members are known for their powerful venom. Their tentacles contain specialised stinging cells called nematocysts, which can inject venom when they contact prey or a person.
Some Chironex species can deliver stings severe enough to kill humans.
They are also more active swimmers than many people might expect from a jellyfish. Rather than simply drifting wherever currents take them, box jellyfish have strong muscles and complex eyes that let them actively navigate the water and pursue prey.
That makes understanding where these animals live particularly important.
Scientists found another potentially deadly species
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The researchers made another surprising discovery while examining Singapore’s box jellyfish.
They found Chironex indrasaksajiae, commonly known as the Thai sea wasp, in Singaporean waters. The species was previously known from waters around Thailand, so its presence in Singapore represents a range expansion.
“We were surprised to find C. indrasaksajiae so far away from Thailand,” Ames said.
The finding matters because scientists still know relatively little about box jellyfish distribution across the region. Identifying where different species occur could help researchers better understand the risks they pose to people who enter these waters.
Box jellyfish stings are estimated to cause around 40 deaths globally each year, although researchers suspect the actual number could be considerably higher.
So, a jellyfish that was once simply thought to be a familiar species has turned out to be something much more interesting, and potentially much more dangerous: an entirely new box jellyfish hiding in Singapore’s waters.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.