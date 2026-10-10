Mistaken for years, this highly venomous jellyfish is actually a new species

A new species doesn’t always emerge from some unexplored corner of the ocean. Sometimes, it has been right in front of scientists, hiding behind a familiar name.

Researchers studying box jellyfish near Singapore have now identified one such case: a highly venomous species previously mistaken for another jellyfish.

The newly described species, Chironex blakangmati, was found in specimens collected from Singapore beaches in 2020 and 2021. Scientists initially identified the animals as Chironex yamaguchii, a box jellyfish first discovered in Okinawa, Japan.

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A closer look at both their bodies and DNA revealed that the Singapore jellyfish was actually a species of its own.