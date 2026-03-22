Midnight melodies: Why some birds chirp while you sleep

Artificial Light At Night (ALAN) significantly impacts avian biology, as per Aksheeta Mahapatra from Ataavi Bird Foundation (Image: Gemini generated)

It’s past midnight. The traffic has thinned, the city is quieter — and then you hear it: a sharp bird going all Shreya Ghoshal through the dark. But aren’t birds supposed to be asleep?

Even science says that most birds are diurnal, meaning they are biologically programmed to be active during the day and rest at night. Why then this occasional late-night chirping isn’t unusual, especially in cities?

“As diurnal creatures, most birds are biologically programmed to rest at night. However, occasional late-night chirping is not unusual, especially in urban environments,” explains Aksheeta Mahapatra of Ataavi Bird Foundation, an organisation that aims to foster a deeper connection between people and nature by promoting bird watching as a sustainable activity.