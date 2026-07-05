Meet white-browed tit-warbler, the rainbow bird that looks unreal

Some animals are so colourful that they almost look AI-generated. The white-browed tit-warbler is one of them.

At first glance, it seems impossible that a bird this tiny could wear so many colours at once. Its bright yellow belly, rich blue tail, chestnut back, black face, snowy white eyebrows, and hints of purple, green and turquoise make it look more like a painting than a real bird.

Yet this dazzling little creature is very real, found in the valleys of the Himalayan region, including northern India, Nepal, Bhutan, Tibet and parts of southwest China. It prefers cool mountain forests and thick undergrowth, usually between 2,000 and 4,000 metres above sea level.