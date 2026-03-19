Meet the okapi: The animal with a zebra’s stripes and a giraffe’s heart

They are not related to zebras, but are the only living relative of the giraffe (Image: Gemini)

At first glance, it looks like someone combined two very different animals. It has the striped legs of a zebra, the long face of a giraffe, and the body of an antelope. Meet the fascinating Okapi — one of the world’s most unusual and mysterious mammals.

Often described as a “zebra–giraffe hybrid” (even though it isn’t actually a mix of the two), the okapi is a rare forest animal found only in the dense rainforests of the Democratic Republic of the Congo in Central Africa.

A hidden relative of the giraffe

Despite its zebra-like stripes, the okapi’s closest living relative is actually the Giraffe. Scientists discovered this connection through anatomy and genetics.