Meet the insect that navigates via the Milky Way

High above the African deserts, where the night sky stretches endlessly, and shadows disappear into silence, the tiny dung beetle is doing something extraordinary! While most insects rely on smell or sunlight to find their way, certain dung beetles have a unique navigation system that uses the stars to find their way. In fact, not just any stars, this tiny creature follows the Milky Way like Google Maps.

A tiny navigator with a cosmic compass

Scientists have discovered that these beetles don’t just move randomly at night after rolling their dung balls (their famous survival routine). Instead, they roll in remarkably straight lines—even in complete darkness—by reading the faint glow of the night sky.