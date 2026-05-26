Meet the endangered species that are surviving in India’s national parks

India is one of the world’s richest biodiversity hotspots, home to forests, deserts, wetlands, grasslands, and mountain ecosystems that support a remarkable variety of wildlife. Many of the country’s national parks also serve as critical refuges for endangered species threatened by habitat destruction, poaching, climate change, and human-wildlife conflict. Here are some of the most fascinating endangered animals you may encounter in India’s protected wilderness areas.

Bengal Tiger

The Bengal tiger remains India’s most iconic endangered species. Found in reserves such as Ranthambore National Park, Bandhavgarh National Park, and Jim Corbett National Park, these majestic big cats play a vital role in maintaining ecological balance. Conservation efforts under Project Tiger have helped improve tiger numbers, but habitat fragmentation and poaching remain major threats.