Meet the endangered bird that lays eggs near active volcanoes

When most birds are expecting chicks, they build a nest, lay their eggs and spend days—or even weeks—keeping them warm. But the Maleo, a rare bird found only on Indonesia’s island of Sulawesi, has taken a completely different approach. Instead of sitting on its eggs, it buries them in warm soil around volcanic areas and lets geothermal heat do the incubation.

A volcano becomes the nursery

The Maleo depends on naturally heated ground created by volcanic activity. Breeding pairs travel to special nesting sites where the Earth is warmed from below by geothermal energy.

There, they dig a deep pit—often around a metre (3 feet) deep—lay a single enormous egg, carefully cover it with soil, and leave. The constant warmth from the volcanic ground keeps the egg at the right temperature until it hatches.