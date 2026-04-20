Meet the caterpillar that wears a suit of dead insects

In the world of insects, survival often depends on clever disguises. But few take it as far as a strange little larva known as the bagworm moth. This caterpillar literally dresses itself in debris, including the remains of dead insects.

At first glance, it doesn’t even look alive. Clinging to tree bark or leaves, this caterpillar appears like a tiny bundle of dust, twigs, and fragments. Look closer, and you might notice something unsettling; there are bits of old insect bodies mixed into its “outfit.” This isn’t accidental. The caterpillar builds and carries this protective case around its body at all times.