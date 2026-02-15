Meet the bird that eats bones for breakfast

Bearded vultures eat large bones either by swallowing them whole or dropping them from 50–150 meters onto rocks to shatter them (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

When you think of animals and their diets, “bones” probably aren’t the first thing that comes to mind. Well, dogs, of course, are an exception. Most creatures avoid bones because they’re hard to chew and digest. But there is one animal that has turned bones into its speciality — the Bearded Vulture, also called the Lammergeier. This extraordinary bird thrives on a diet that is 70–90% bone, a feat no other animal can claim.

Found soaring over the cliffs and mountains of Europe, Asia, and Africa, the bearded vulture isn’t picky about what it eats — as long as it’s skeletal. While other scavengers go after flesh, this bird seeks the parts others leave behind: the bones. Its preference isn’t a quirk; it’s a survival strategy. Bone marrow, tucked inside these discarded bones, is rich in nutrients, especially fats and proteins. By focusing on bones, the bearded vulture faces far less competition for food than other scavengers.